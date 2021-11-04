Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Jaycees announce 71st Annual Christmas Parade

The 71st Annual Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at...
The 71st Annual Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 6 p.m.(Hattiesburg Jaycees)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Jaycees announced on Tuesday the return of their annual Christmas parade in December.

The 71st Annual Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Themed “Merry & Bright,” the parade route will travel through Downtown Hattiesburg and end at Town Square Park.

All registrations will take place via Eventbrite and can be found by clicking here.

Sponsorships are also available at this time. For more information on becoming a sponsor, email hattiesburgjaycees@gmail.com ATTN: Christmas Parade Sponsorships.

If you are interested in volunteering in the parade, email the Hattiesburg Jaycees, ATTN: Parade Committee at hattiesburgjaycees@gmail.com.

