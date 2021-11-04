Hardy Street site of pedestrian and beautification project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The newest project coming to Hardy Street will bring pedestrian and landscaping updates to crosswalks and medians.

It’s happening between 34th avenue and highway 49. An MDOT grant will fund most of the $1 million project.

Chris Crenshaw is the senior associate VP for Facilities Planning & Management at USM. The MDOT grant is presented to USM, although a lot of community partners are involved.

“So all of the partners came together to support the 20% match for the MDOT grant. So that’s how we’ve been able to, to fund and actually bring this project to fruition,” said Crenshaw.

The partners for the project include Southern Miss, the City of Hattiesburg, the Area Development Partnership, the Convention Commission, Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.

“It’s just improving the city’s landscape. We continue to invest with our partners and work with others on beautification through the city of Hattiesburg,” said Hattiesburg City Engineer Lamar Rutland.

Partners agree that it’s important and exciting to invest in the beauty and walkability of the area.

“You’ll see stamped colored crosswalks, which we don’t have now. And of course, lights associated with that, that allow pedestrians to actually cross Hardy Street in a safe fashion,” said Crenshaw.

Any lane closures during construction will take place at night or on the weekends. The city says it will share those through social media and alerts when they happen.

