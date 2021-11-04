Win Stuff
Golden Eagles continue to battle, return home Saturday

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight different players have taken snaps at quarterback this season for Southern Miss.

That’s the most of any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

It’s just one example of how depleted the Golden Eagles are entering week No. 10. First-year head coach Will Hall said USM is at least “well below” the allotted 85 scholarship players.

However, Southern Miss continues to battle. The Eagles (1-7, 0-4 Conference USA) have another opportunity to get over the hump on Saturday against North Texas.

“[Middle Tennessee coach] Rick Stockstill called me after that game on Sunday night,” Hall said. “Said ‘I’ve never seen a 1-6 team play as hard as that one does.’ And I thought that was a credit to these kids and our staff but also it’s a show of the program we’re building. These kids really love each other, they’re seeing improvement. We know we’re not a great football team. We know we’re a football team that has to do almost everything right to get a great result. But we’re not really focused on that, we’re just focused on constant improvement and what the future’s going to bring and having pride in our own performance.”

