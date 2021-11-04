Win Stuff
Food drive underway to help feed veterans and their families

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A food drive is underway to help feed veterans and their families for the holidays.

The community-wide effort is a joint endeavor by the Hattiesburg & Petal YMCA along with the United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

They are asking for donations of canned food items as well as household goods.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the items will be picked up by the Supportive Services for Veterans Families to help stock their pantry for the holidays.

Matt Rumph, who is the executive director for the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, said this is the second year they have participated in doing this and want to give back to those individuals and families who gave so much for our country.

“We’re looking for canned goods, preferably with the pull tops so they don’t have to have a can opener, water, any household items such as soap and hand sanitizer,” Rumph said.

“Any kind of items that you think will go well with the holidays will be acceptable and then we can fill up their pantry,” Rumph said.

“Then when Christmas time comes, these veteran’s families that need it will have access to it to make their holidays better,” Rumph added.

Items can be dropped off at either the Family YMCA location in Hattiesburg or Petal and if needed, staff members will be on hand to help unload donated items.

An example of canned food items includes:

  • Chicken
  • Tuna (cans or pouches)
  • Beanie Weenies
  • Vienna Sausages
  • Chili
  • Canned soups/stews
  • Any kind of snacks; nuts, granola bars, fruit cups, apple sauce, etc.
  • Mayonnaise
  • Mustard
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Detergents
  • Paper Towels
  • Water

For more information contact: Ali Rogers, Volunteer Center director for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi, at 601-475-0217.

