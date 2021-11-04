Win Stuff
Ex-Rankin County deputy tax collector arrested for embezzlement

Tiffany Loftin
Tiffany Loftin(Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A former Rankin County deputy tax collector faces charges of embezzlement.

Auditor Shad White says Tiffany Loftin was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury.

Loftin was given a demand letter for $11,519.73.

White says security camera footage showed Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants.

“We will continue to protect your hard-earned tax dollars on all cases, big and small, around the state,” said Auditor White. “My position is that there will be zero tolerance for theft of taxpayer funds.”

Loftin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

