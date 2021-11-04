Cool and cloudy today, but this weekend will be sunny and nice

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will be cloudy pretty much all day long. Highs will only top out into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with off and on clouds during the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the mid 60s. Temps will fall into the 50s during the evening.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will top out into the upper 60s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 40s. Next week will start off warm and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll stay dry until late next week. That’s when our next system will move though the area, giving us a chance of showers towards next Friday.

