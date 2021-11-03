Win Stuff
State Auditor’s Office responds to Marcus Dupree’s refusal to pay demand

Dupree’s attorney says the former football star earned the money he was paid
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state auditor’s office issues a response Tuesday to claims by former star football player Marcus Dupree.

Dupree, through his attorney, says he will not pay thousands of dollars in a demand for misspent TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) money.

Eichelberger says Dupree wants to clear his name and is willing to work with the State Auditor and other investigators on this case.(WLBT)

The State Auditor’s office released a statement Tuesday saying, “the facts in this case speak for themselves. Mr. Dupree is free to make his argument(s) in front of a judge.”

Dupree says he earned the money for work that he was asked to do. His attorney Matt Eichelberger says his client should not have to pay for the decisions made by Nancy New and John Davis.

Davis is the former Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. New, her son Zach New, along with Davis, are among the six people indicted for misusing money that was meant for the poor in this state.

Dupree's attorney Matt Eichelberger says his client should not have to pay for the decisions made by Nancy New and John Davis. Both are indicted in the case.(WLBT)

The State Auditor has ordered Dupree to repay more than $780,000. He is refusing to meet the demand.

Eichelberger said, “during the you know, the couple of years at issue here, he provided a horse ranch where the folks with Families First could come and participate in programs, could conduct programs. He made all this available and did everything they asked him to do. It’s not his job to determine how that money is spent.”

“Families First” was one of the organizations under the control of Nancy New and her son.

Eichelberger says Dupree wants to clear his name and is willing to work with the State Auditor and other investigators on this case.

