Southeastern Grocers recalls Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDAM) – Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, is recalling its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp sold frozen in 16-20 count packages.

The recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund, according to a press release.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code are listed below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria in 16-20 count 16 oz. bags of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp. Sales have been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463 Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Central Time.

