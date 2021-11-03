SCRMC implements new visitation guidelines

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Effective Monday, Nov. 1 at 6 a.m., South Central Regional Medical Center Hospital (SCRMC) implemented a new visitation guideline for facilities excluding Nursing Homes which are governed by specific state regulations.

Visitation Guidelines at South Central Regional Medical Center Hospital and Emergency Department include:

You may have a maximum of 2 visitors at any one time.

Clinics will allow 1 masked visitor with the patient during the appointment.

Children, accompanied by an adult, can visit unless restricted by a physician. No children under 12 years of age should be left unattended in a patient’s room.

If you have a fever, cold, or any infectious symptoms, please stay home.

Please note that if an Isolation or Restricted Visitation sign is present on a patient’s door, please check with the nurses’ station before entering the area.

All patients and visitors will continue to be required to wear a mask upon entry into the facility including clinics, emergency department and hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.