Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

SCRMC implements new visitation guidelines

Please note that if an Isolation or Restricted Visitation sign is present on a patient’s door,...
Please note that if an Isolation or Restricted Visitation sign is present on a patient’s door, please check with the nurses’ station before entering the area.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Effective Monday, Nov. 1 at 6 a.m., South Central Regional Medical Center Hospital (SCRMC) implemented a new visitation guideline for facilities excluding Nursing Homes which are governed by specific state regulations.

Visitation Guidelines at South Central Regional Medical Center Hospital and Emergency Department include:

  • You may have a maximum of 2 visitors at any one time.
  • Clinics will allow 1 masked visitor with the patient during the appointment.
  • Children, accompanied by an adult, can visit unless restricted by a physician. No children under 12 years of age should be left unattended in a patient’s room.
  • If you have a fever, cold, or any infectious symptoms, please stay home.

Please note that if an Isolation or Restricted Visitation sign is present on a patient’s door, please check with the nurses’ station before entering the area.

All patients and visitors will continue to be required to wear a mask upon entry into the facility including clinics, emergency department and hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for couple in murder investigation
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

Southeastern Grocers
Southeastern Grocers recalls Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count
The play will run on Nov. 11, 12 and 18 at 7 p.m.
OGHS’s theatre program prepares for showtime
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds