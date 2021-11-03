Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Player of the Week: Heidelberg QB Jayvion Jones

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Heidelberg Oilers (5-3) have not lost a football game in over a month.

“We just execute at practice, come out, play hard every practice,” said senior quarterback/free safety Jayvion Jones. “If you don’t practice Monday through Thursday you can’t expect it to come down on the field Friday for the big win.”

Ever since coach Jimbo Nowell moved Jones from running back to quarterback in September, the Oilers are undefeated – winners of five straight.

The talented senior led Heidelberg to a 55-7 win over Collins on Friday behind 141 yards rushing and four touchdowns, a passing touchdown and an interception on defense.

“What I like about being the quarterback is I get to touch the ball every play and I get to share it around,” Jones said. “It’s just a big responsibility and I think I can hold that accountable for myself.

I love our lineman. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do the things I do on the field. So, I have to give a big thanks to them.”

“He’s a great player with great vision,” Nowell said. “He’s got great agility, too. And he’s gotten really good at making people miss. He’s a natural at it. He just runs to grass. If you’re here, he’s gonna run there.”

Jones has the Oilers hoping to make a run in the class 2A playoffs after wrapping up the region 8-2A title.

Heidelberg hosts Philadelphia on Friday – a position they relish after missing out on football last season due to COVID.

“Our kids are having fun,” Nowell said. “They’re not ready for this season to be over, none of us are. Our kids play hard but we don’t always play smart. Sometimes we make too many mistakes. The margin for error now is a lot slimmer because you’re going to be facing good teams every Friday night.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

Heidelberg senior quarterback Jayvion Jones
Player of the Week: Heidelberg QB Jayvion Jones
FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA...
Kermit Davis agrees to new four-year contract with Ole Miss
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and never had any reason to believe the...
Marcus Dupree responds to TANF scandal through his attorney
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win