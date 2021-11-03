Player of the Week: Heidelberg QB Jayvion Jones

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Heidelberg Oilers (5-3) have not lost a football game in over a month.

“We just execute at practice, come out, play hard every practice,” said senior quarterback/free safety Jayvion Jones. “If you don’t practice Monday through Thursday you can’t expect it to come down on the field Friday for the big win.”

Ever since coach Jimbo Nowell moved Jones from running back to quarterback in September, the Oilers are undefeated – winners of five straight.

The talented senior led Heidelberg to a 55-7 win over Collins on Friday behind 141 yards rushing and four touchdowns, a passing touchdown and an interception on defense.

“What I like about being the quarterback is I get to touch the ball every play and I get to share it around,” Jones said. “It’s just a big responsibility and I think I can hold that accountable for myself.

I love our lineman. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do the things I do on the field. So, I have to give a big thanks to them.”

“He’s a great player with great vision,” Nowell said. “He’s got great agility, too. And he’s gotten really good at making people miss. He’s a natural at it. He just runs to grass. If you’re here, he’s gonna run there.”

Jones has the Oilers hoping to make a run in the class 2A playoffs after wrapping up the region 8-2A title.

Heidelberg hosts Philadelphia on Friday – a position they relish after missing out on football last season due to COVID.

“Our kids are having fun,” Nowell said. “They’re not ready for this season to be over, none of us are. Our kids play hard but we don’t always play smart. Sometimes we make too many mistakes. The margin for error now is a lot slimmer because you’re going to be facing good teams every Friday night.”

