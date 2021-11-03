Win Stuff
National Guard to host Retiree Day, Camp Shelby museum birthday next week

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard is hosting two special occasions on the same day next week.

On Nov. 9, the National Guard will host its annual Retiree Day.

Hundreds of former Air and Army National Guard personnel are expected to gather for a day in their honor.

It’ll be held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at 10 a.m.

“There are so many memories here, there are so many friendships made when we trained here,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general.

“And this is an opportunity for all those friends to come back together, talk about old times and really enjoy being at Camp Shelby again.”

Also that day, the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will celebrate its 20th birthday.

It opened at its current location in 2001.

“We’re really excited about 20 successful years, even with COVID, it didn’t slow us down too much and we are looking forward to celebrating that with our military retirees and so many people who’ve shown support to us over the last 20 years,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

The museum officially opened on Oct. 27, 2001.

Retiree Day in 2021 was canceled due to the pandemic.

