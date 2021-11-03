Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: 395 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported on Wednesday in Miss.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 505,661...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 505,661 and 10,134, respectively.(MSDH)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that less than 400 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Wednesday that 395 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Tuesday.

Only six new deaths were reported, which happened between Sept. 26 and Nov. 1.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 505,661 and 10,134, respectively.

Around 28 new cases and zero deaths were reported in the Pine Belt

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,449 COVID-19 cases and 1,030 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,308 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,543 cases, 253 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,374 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,934 cases, 243 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,552 cases, 138 deaths
  • Marion: 4,242 cases, 108 deaths
  • Perry: 2,084 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,412 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,027,848 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,381,357 people fully vaccinated.

According to MSDH, 3,017,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,379,333 people fully vaccinated.

MSDH currently provides free vaccinations at county health departments and special community locations for anyone 12 years of age or older. This may be updated in the coming days.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Devonta Curtis, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by Lamar County Deputies off Shears...
UPDATE: West 7th Street shooting suspect arrested, charged
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

Latest News

Please note that if an Isolation or Restricted Visitation sign is present on a patient’s door,...
SCRMC implements new visitation guidelines
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Perry County EMA to offer CPR training courses
Perry County EMA to offer CPR training courses