MSDH: 395 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported on Wednesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that less than 400 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Wednesday that 395 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Tuesday.

Only six new deaths were reported, which happened between Sept. 26 and Nov. 1.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 505,661 and 10,134, respectively.

Around 28 new cases and zero deaths were reported in the Pine Belt

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,449 COVID-19 cases and 1,030 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,308 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,543 cases, 253 deaths

Jasper: 3,374 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,934 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,552 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,242 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,084 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,412 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,027,848 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,381,357 people fully vaccinated.

MSDH currently provides free vaccinations at county health departments and special community locations for anyone 12 years of age or older. This may be updated in the coming days.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

