Man wanted for burglaries in Jones, Forrest counties

Robert Ray Oswalt
Robert Ray Oswalt(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for a vending machine burglary in Jones County is also wanted in Forrest County for commercial burglary.

According to the Jones County Sherriff’s Department, 29-year-old Robert Ray Oswalt is wanted in connection to a vending machine and a coin machine burglary in Jones County.

According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Oswalt also has outstanding felony warrants issued in Forrest County Justice Court for commercial burglary of the “Ice House” next to the Circle K located on U.S. Highway 49 in Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on Oswalt’s whereabouts can contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800, JCSD at (601)-425-3147 or the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at (601) 582-STOP (7867) or via email at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can also be sent to p3tips.com.

