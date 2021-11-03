Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

LPD names officer of the month

Investigator Mitch Blakeney was named Laurel Police Department’s officer of the month
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This week, Laurel Police Department named Investigator Mitch Blakeney as the officer of the month.

Blakeney has been a part of the department for four years. He was promoted to investigator two years ago.

Last month, he was able to volunteer for the Special Olympics torch run, maintain his heavy caseload and assist in training the new police recruits.

“It’s just something that comes natural, you see somebody in need, and you’re just led to help them out,” said Blakeney.

Chief Tommy Cox said he’s thankful to have him on the team.

“You know, you are getting five positions out of one guy. I can’t say enough about him and his work ethic and I think he’s an explanation to all of the other officers that we have,” said Cox.

Blakeney also said he wants to make sure he leaves a good legacy. He wants people to be able to say he was hard-working, caring and a good police officer.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Devonta Curtis, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by Lamar County Deputies off Shears...
UPDATE: West 7th Street shooting suspect arrested, charged
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

Latest News

Bands prepare for the battle of the bands ahead of the "Little Brown Jug" game.
LHS, HHS prepare for ‘Battle of the Bands’ before 100th ‘Jug’ game
LPD names officer of the month
LPD names officer of the month
First Weather Alert - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/03
First Weather Alert - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/03
ACLU files lawsuit against Miss. city who denied plans for mosque