LPD names officer of the month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This week, Laurel Police Department named Investigator Mitch Blakeney as the officer of the month.

Blakeney has been a part of the department for four years. He was promoted to investigator two years ago.

Last month, he was able to volunteer for the Special Olympics torch run, maintain his heavy caseload and assist in training the new police recruits.

“It’s just something that comes natural, you see somebody in need, and you’re just led to help them out,” said Blakeney.

Chief Tommy Cox said he’s thankful to have him on the team.

“You know, you are getting five positions out of one guy. I can’t say enough about him and his work ethic and I think he’s an explanation to all of the other officers that we have,” said Cox.

Blakeney also said he wants to make sure he leaves a good legacy. He wants people to be able to say he was hard-working, caring and a good police officer.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.