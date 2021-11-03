Win Stuff
LHS, HHS prepare for ‘Battle of the Bands’ before 100th ‘Jug’ game

Both bands will take the field a few hours before kick-off
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - 100 years of tradition is happening this weekend as the Hattiesburg High School Tigers and the Laurel High School Tornados are going to battle for the “Little Brown Jug.”

This week, the spirit is loud in Laurel and Hattiesburg, but the bands are even louder.

To celebrate the 100th year of playing for the “Little Brown Jug,” they are having a community pep rally before the game starts.

The cheerleaders will battle and so will the marching bands.

Laurel and Hattiesburg bands will both take the field at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to the ‘Battle of the Bands’ because we got a show set up for you guys going to be a treat. So we’re just ready to go. We’re gonna have you guys on your feet,” says Edgar Williams, assistant band director for Laurel High School.

Williams says Laurel’s band has been working hard to get ready for the “Little Brown Jug” Game. However, they aren’t the only ones.

“They’ve been working since the summer nonstop, and we have done nothing but just performance after performance and just building good records,” says Frederick Hawkins Jr, Hattiesburg High School’s head band director.

Hawkins says he is honored to be a part of history.

“I tell my students every day that every day you’re here, you’re a part of history. You’re making history every single day just to be a part of the 100th anniversary of this football game,” says Hawkins.

To add to the historical moment, Laurel decided to invite Meridian High School’s’ band to join in all the fun.

“Our game got canceled with Meridian, and we still want to see Meridian because we got a treat for Meridian. So we said, ‘Meridian, y’all just come on down. We play Hattiesburg and we can kill two birds with one stone,’” says Williams

If you want to be there, you should get the $7 early bird tickets. They will be on sale Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

