Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Justice for La’Mello: Demonstrators organize letter campaign for transparency in 3-month-old’s death investigation

By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of activists met outside Gulfport City Hall Tuesday demanding transparency of the investigation into La’Mello Parker’s death.

Three-month-old Parker was killed in May during an I-10 vehicle chase between law enforcement officers and his father that ended in a shootout.

On the six-month anniversary of the infant’s death, protesters are still pushing for answers.

Local representatives from the Mississippi Rising Coalition, Black Lives Matter and the American Descendants of Slaves organized a letter and email campaign to the mayor and police chief.

They plan to present it at the next City Council meeting on Nov. 16.

“We’re very committed to getting policies put in place that will prevent these issues from happening again,” ADOS Vice President Leo Carney told WLOX.

In the letter, they are demanding evidence like 911 calls, body cam and dashcam footage be made public immediately and for city leaders to establish a civilian oversight committee for cases like this moving forward.

“We still have no answers as to why the Gulfport Police Department, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, responded in the way that they did. We don’t know who shot La’Mello. We don’t know what officers have been placed on leave and why. We just have absolutely no, no answers,” Mississippi Rising Coalition President Lea Campbell said. “With no transparency, there’s no accountability.”

The Gulfport Police Department released the following statement on Tuesday:

The Gulfport Police Department has received numerous inquiries regarding the Biloxi Police Department investigation regarding the May 3, 2021, officer-involved shooting that led to the death of the multiple murder suspect, Eric Derell Smith, and his infant child La’Melo Parker. This investigation is being conducted at the direction of the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.

The case is pending presentation to the Grand Jury. As such, it is still considered an active investigation. The Gulfport Police Department wants to ensure that this investigation is not hampered. All evidence and merits of the investigation are in possession of the Biloxi Police Department.

“Any time a life is lost, especially a child, it is tragic. We have cooperated fully with all investigating authorities. If there are any additional details needed on this investigation, we will work swiftly to assist. Our thoughts and our prayers continue to be with La’Melo’s family,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for 2 people in connection to Mt. Olive murder
Devonta Curtis, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by Lamar County Deputies off Shears...
UPDATE: West 7th Street shooting suspect arrested, charged
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

Latest News

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday (Nov. 3) that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has...
Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season
Mississippi is simplifying the process for people to change their gender designation on...
Mississippi revises way to change gender on driver’s license
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 11/3
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 11/3
Heidelberg senior quarterback Jayvion Jones
Player of the Week: Heidelberg QB Jayvion Jones
Heidelberg senior quarterback Jayvion Jones
Player of the Week: Heidelberg QB Jayvion Jones