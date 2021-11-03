Holiday cleanup initiative begins in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The holidays are just around the corner, and Laurel leaders are hoping to get the city cleaned up in time.

As holiday decoration preparations begin, Laurel officials are asking citizens to help the city live up to its “City Beautiful” name.

Councilman George Carmichael says the “Ward Four Holiday Cleanup” started Nov. 1 and will continue throughout the rest of the month.

We’re told it’s an initiative to challenge citizens to clean up litter throughout Laurel daily and to get the city ready for all of the tourists that will head to town.

“We’re challenging the citizens of Laurel and Ward Four to pick up,” Carmichael said. “Organize your neighborhoods, organize your community, organize your block, your street. And while you’re putting your decorations out, why not make it to where we can pick up litter along the streets? We want this holiday season to be a good holiday season.”

Carmichael says it’s all in an effort to help people be mindful of litter.

“What that’s about is getting out into the community, making sure that we have community awareness about the litter that sits out on our roads inside our streets,” Carmichael said. “We have so many people coming in our town from out of town and we want to make a good impression, and not let litter be the first thing that they see.”

An action community cleanup day is set for Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carmichael says community members will gather at Faith Sanctuary of Praise located at 111 E. 13th Street in Laurel.

We’re told this will be the peak day for the “Ward Four Holiday Cleanup.”

