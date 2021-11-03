Win Stuff
Gulf Coast Against Mandates group holds rally outside Ingalls Shipbuilding

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday demonstration outside of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula brought out those against federal vaccine mandates, who say those shot requirements are forcing workers to choose between their health and their careers.

No Jab, no Job and Untied for Choice, it’s some of the signs read at the rally against employer vaccine mandates.

“We just want to make sure people understand their rights in the workplace. That’s a big focus of the actions we’re currently undertaking in the state,” said Lindsey Lemmons, with Mississippi Against Mandates. "

They held signs, waved flags in the median, while some supports drove by honking horns.

In October, Ingalls put out new guidance saying that employees should receive their first shot by Oct. 27 in order to meet the December deadline, which would allow the recommended four weeks between each dose and ensure the employee has had both shots for a full two weeks before Dec. 8.

The mandate at Ingalls falls under President Biden’s sweeping vaccine order that all federal employees and contractors be fully vaccinated with no option to test out.

And showing their support, these folks said they’re not against people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, they said they’re against the vaccine being mandated on employees.

“The executive orders have put ‘thou shalt” orders out there and deadlines, but there’s been no real guidance on how to handle this in the workplace while still protecting peoples constitutional rights to make their own choices for their own bodies,” she said.

“We’re helping the employees be prepared and how do you protect your rights in the workplace.”

They also said these organizations could take legal action down the road, specifically for employees who have to face the reality of either getting the vaccine or potentially losing their jobs.

Both Gulf Coast Against Mandates and Mississippi Against Mandates were at Wednesday’s rally. They said they’ll be holding more gatherings in the future.

They also told WLOX News that they fully support the potential legal action against the Biden Administration mentioned by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

