Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A prosecutor in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said he was driving up to 156 mph in the moments before a fiery crash that killed a woman and injured Ruggs and his passenger.

Ruggs, 22, had an initial court appearance Wednesday, where he sat in a wheelchair and wore a neck brace. He and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy street in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.

Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement.

He faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show. Ruggs was released from a hospital and taken to jail.

The Raiders released Ruggs on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.