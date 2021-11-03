CVS to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines starting Sunday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WDAM) - CVS Health has announced that select CVS Pharmacy locations will start to offer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine this week.

Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are set to be given starting Sunday, Nov. 11. Parents or legal guardian consent is required for the age group, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the vaccine based on the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

CVS Health has administered almost 43 million COVID-19 vaccines and has been giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC earlier this year.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or through the CVS Pharmacy app. The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.