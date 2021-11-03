Win Stuff
Cloudy today with a few sprinkles possible tonight

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, but clouds will move in later this morning, giving us overcast skies by this afternoon. Highs will only top out into the upper 60s this afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible after sunset. Temps will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be cool and cloudy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s. A few sprinkles will be possible in the morning hours. Skies will be cloudy all day long.

Friday and this weekend will be sunny!! Temperatures won’t be as cool as originally though. Highs will be in the mid 60s for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will bottom out into the low 40s for Sunday Morning. Next week will start off warm and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

