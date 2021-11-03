88 PRCC students get new Round Up scholarships
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During the 2021-2022 school year, 88 students at Pearl River Community College have been awarded the Pearl River Valley EPA Round Up for Education scholarships.
A total of $44,000 was available for that scholarship program this year.
It’s funded by Pearl River Valley EPA members who round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.
Each student received $500.
Since the program began in 2012, more than $1.6 million had been raised for scholarships.
Last year, 107 students were awarded scholarships through the Round Up program.
