88 PRCC students get new Round Up scholarships

More than 80 students at Pearl River Community College have been awarded the Pearl River Valley EPA Round Up for Education scholarships this year.
More than 80 students at Pearl River Community College have been awarded the Pearl River Valley EPA Round Up for Education scholarships this year.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During the 2021-2022 school year, 88 students at Pearl River Community College have been awarded the Pearl River Valley EPA Round Up for Education scholarships.

A total of $44,000 was available for that scholarship program this year.

It’s funded by Pearl River Valley EPA members who round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.

Each student received $500.

Since the program began in 2012, more than $1.6 million had been raised for scholarships.

Last year, 107 students were awarded scholarships through the Round Up program.

