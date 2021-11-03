18-wheeler punctured, spills diesel during crash in Jones County

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local volunteer fire department responded to a vehicle crash that caused an 18-wheeler to spill diesel on State Route 15 South Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash shortly after 1 p.m.

The 18-wheeler jackknifed on the road, blocking both lanes of traffic, Bumgardner said, and its fuel tank was punctured, spilling diesel.

Traffic was blocked in both the north and southbound lanes for almost four hours while crews worked to clear the wreckage and clean the fuel spill.

No injuries were reported.

Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Jones County EOC officials also responded to the crash.

