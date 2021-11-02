Win Stuff
VisitHATTIESBURG wins 3 statewide tourism awards

Three awards go to VisitHATTIESBURG for their booming tourism industry.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHATTIESBURG is the recipient of three awards from the Mississippi Tourism Association, which awards tourist industries among all cities in the Magnolia State.

The awards are given out by a committee of people from out of the state and awarded to organizations off on a number of criteria.

The awards include the following:

  1. Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of the Year for budgets $500,000 to $999,000, for their outstanding efforts as an organization.
  2. Tourism Promotion of the Year Award, for their Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA)
  3. Tourism Resiliency Award, given to an organization that went above and beyond during the pandemic, overcoming adversity.

“We wouldn’t be here today without all of our partners. Even in the worst of times, through a pandemic, we were still able to see a lot of success,” said VisitHATTIESBURG Marlo Dorsey. “We hope this is just the beginning. We have a lot more joy to share and a lot more visitors to host.”

VisitHATTIESBURG hopes to continue its success with a strong end to 2021.

