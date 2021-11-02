Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Sunny and warm today but, cooler air arrives later this week

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s. Today is going to be really nice! Skies will be sunny all day long with highs topping out into the mid 70s for this afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will move in late in the afternoon.

A cold front will move in on Thursday, giving us a decent chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will tumble behind the front with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Friday and this weekend will be sunny and cool!! Highs will be in the low 60s for Friday and Saturday. We’ll likely see our first 30s of the season on Saturday morning as lows bottom out into the upper 30s!!

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Hattiesburg police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Hattiesburg woman.
HPD investigating possible hit-and-run
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win
Hattiesburg police charged 20-year-old Blaine Bridges in an ongoing burglary investigation.
Hattiesburg man charged in Sunday burglary

Latest News

On Tuesday you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s and lows in the...
Clear and chilly Monday night going into sunny Tuesday
Patrick's Monday AM Forecast 11/1
Patrick's Monday AM Forecast 11/1
WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Look for crisper, cooler days ahead
WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather