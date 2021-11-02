Win Stuff
Prescribed burn program shifts to Wayne County

Crews will be burning along Camp 8 Road and Pine Grove Road on Tuesday.
Crews will be burning along Camp 8 Road and Pine Grove Road on Tuesday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service’s Chickasawhay Ranger District will be conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday covering around 504 acres in Wayne County.  

Crews will be working along Camp 8 Road and Pine Grove Road.

Forest Service Road 207, also known as Fred Smith Road, also may be affected.

The public is asked to use caution in these areas.

