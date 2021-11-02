Petal police asking for help in identifying auto burglary suspect

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Petal are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an auto burglary that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to Petal Police Department Det. Michael Crawford, the burglary happened around 6:30 p.m.

If anyone can identify who the suspect involved is or have information on the auto burglary, contact PPD at (601) 544-5331.

