Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Petal police asking for help in identifying auto burglary suspect

If anyone can identify who the suspect involved is or have information on the auto burglary,...
If anyone can identify who the suspect involved is or have information on the auto burglary, contact PPD at (601) 544-5331.(Petal Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Petal are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an auto burglary that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to Petal Police Department Det. Michael Crawford, the burglary happened around 6:30 p.m.

.
.(Petal Police Department)

If anyone can identify who the suspect involved is or have information on the auto burglary, contact PPD at (601) 544-5331.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for couple in murder investigation
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

No one was in the car when the fire started.
Car catches fire on Hwy. 11 in Jones Co.
‘We Remember’ | Faith leaders honor the 10,000 + Mississippians who died of COVID
‘We Remember’ | Faith leaders honor the 10,000 + Mississippians who died of COVID
The number was spray-painted in several locations in front of the Capitol.
Anti-abortion graffiti painted on ground in front of Miss. State Capitol
Camp Shelby was recognized for forest management and its efforts to protect threatened or...
Camp Shelby gets national resource conservation award