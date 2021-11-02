Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Petal First Gift Cards’ are now available for purchase

This allows money to stay in Petal while also providing a way to send a monetary gift without...
This allows money to stay in Petal while also providing a way to send a monetary gift without fear of identity theft.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Chamber of Commerce is making available to the public “Petal First Gift Cards” which can be used at participating merchants in the city.

The cards are purchased with pre-loaded amounts which can be sent to the recipient via email, text message or printed out onto paper.

This allows money to stay in Petal while also providing a way to send a monetary gift without fear of identity theft.

Valerie Wilson, who serves as the executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, said the idea is to help our communities out by shopping in Petal and keeping tax dollars in the city.

“I think you’re doing a good thing in two different areas. First of all, it’s nice to receive a gift card from anybody, you’re giving them a choice of where they want to go so if you don’t know what restaurant they like, or you don’t know what store a lady might want to shop at, you’re giving her a choice of where she wants to spend that money,” Wilson said.

“You’re also giving our community the sales tax dollars, so it just makes sense to keep that money in our community,” she added.

Participating Petal merchants include:

  • A-1 Graphics & Promotions, 233 Main Street
  • Carter’s Jewelry, 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway
  • Fig Boutique, 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway
  • Grand Central Outfitters, 128 South Main Street
  • Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill, 1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway
  • McAlister’s Deli, 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway
  • Merle Norman & More, 100 Eastbrook Drive, Suite 90
  • Moreno Eye Care, 598 East Central Avenue
  • Patriot Spirits, 35 Byrd Boulevard, Suite 101
  • Petal Tire and Service, 909 Mississippi 42
  • Planet Nutrition, 922 Mississippi 42
  • Rhinestone Ranch, 100 Eastbrook Drive
  • Southern Lace Boutique, 100 Eastbrook Drive
  • Summit Wine and Liquor, 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Suite 70
  • Sweet Blossom, 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway
  • The Ssipp Café, 128 North Main Street
  • The Wine Cellar, 102 Carterville Road
  • Tropical Glamour, 424 East Central Avenue

You can purchase Petal First Gift Cards by going to the chamber’s website here: https://petalchamber.com/

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for couple in murder investigation
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Thirty-five-year-old Jermaine Ross is accused of a residential burglary in the Hebron community.
Laurel man accused of residential burglary
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
Perry County EMA to offer CPR classes for Perry County residents.
Perry County EMA to offer CPR training courses