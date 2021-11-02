‘Petal First Gift Cards’ are now available for purchase

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Chamber of Commerce is making available to the public “Petal First Gift Cards” which can be used at participating merchants in the city.

The cards are purchased with pre-loaded amounts which can be sent to the recipient via email, text message or printed out onto paper.

This allows money to stay in Petal while also providing a way to send a monetary gift without fear of identity theft.

Valerie Wilson, who serves as the executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, said the idea is to help our communities out by shopping in Petal and keeping tax dollars in the city.

“I think you’re doing a good thing in two different areas. First of all, it’s nice to receive a gift card from anybody, you’re giving them a choice of where they want to go so if you don’t know what restaurant they like, or you don’t know what store a lady might want to shop at, you’re giving her a choice of where she wants to spend that money,” Wilson said.

“You’re also giving our community the sales tax dollars, so it just makes sense to keep that money in our community,” she added.

Participating Petal merchants include:

A-1 Graphics & Promotions, 233 Main Street

Carter’s Jewelry, 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway

Fig Boutique, 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway

Grand Central Outfitters, 128 South Main Street

Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill, 1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway

McAlister’s Deli, 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway

Merle Norman & More, 100 Eastbrook Drive, Suite 90

Moreno Eye Care, 598 East Central Avenue

Patriot Spirits, 35 Byrd Boulevard, Suite 101

Petal Tire and Service, 909 Mississippi 42

Planet Nutrition, 922 Mississippi 42

Rhinestone Ranch, 100 Eastbrook Drive

Southern Lace Boutique, 100 Eastbrook Drive

Summit Wine and Liquor, 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Suite 70

Sweet Blossom, 1140 Evelyn Gandy Parkway

The Ssipp Café, 128 North Main Street

The Wine Cellar, 102 Carterville Road

Tropical Glamour, 424 East Central Avenue

You can purchase Petal First Gift Cards by going to the chamber’s website here: https://petalchamber.com/

