Perry County EMA to offer CPR training courses

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Emergency Management Association is now offering CPR training courses.

The courses will be offered on Nov. 13 at the New Augusta Volunteer Fire Department starting at 8 a.m.

The cost will be $25 per person, which covers the certification and the training materials.

Classes will cover adult and pediatric CPR, basic first aid and how to use an AED.

Seating is limited, but the Perry County EMA says they will try and accommodate all who show up.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.