Perry County EMA to offer CPR training courses

Perry County EMA to offer CPR classes for Perry County residents.
Perry County EMA to offer CPR classes for Perry County residents.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Emergency Management Association is now offering CPR training courses.

The courses will be offered on Nov. 13 at the New Augusta Volunteer Fire Department starting at 8 a.m.

The cost will be $25 per person, which covers the certification and the training materials.

Classes will cover adult and pediatric CPR, basic first aid and how to use an AED.

Seating is limited, but the Perry County EMA says they will try and accommodate all who show up.

