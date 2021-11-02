OGHS’s theatre program prepares for showtime

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School’s theatre program has been practicing for months to showcase “The Old Man and The Old Moon.”

Theatre director Suzanne Allmon says the students are really excited about it.

“They have so much fun every day running it. There are moments of pure comedy. There are fight scenes, there are puppets. There’s this beautiful love story between the old man and the old woman. So you have everything from comedy to tragedy all in one show,” says Allmon.

Alex Yang is playing the role of The Old Man. Yang, a senior at OGHS, has been in the theatre program since his freshman year.

“It’s a place I found where I could express my emotions through this art that I couldn’t do anywhere else like in academic classes - Math, English - that kind of stuff, says Yang. “You can’t really express your emotions through a way of movement and just telling this beautiful story that other people can relate to.”

He’s not the only student who feels that way. Brookline Gall will play the role of Mister Matheson. She says she has to mentally prepare to portray the role.

“But like with Mr. Matheson, I kind of have to put myself in a headspace of ‘I am a man in charge, and I need to act like it,’” says Gall.

Allmon says the production has 38 students cast and crew. They’ve all worked very hard, especially because everything in the show was built by them

“It takes a lot of time and creativity and patience with each other to work together to come up with something that the audience really enjoys, and that is what we love to do in theater is to really make a beautiful show that the audience can love and appreciate,” says Allmon.

The play will run on Nov. 11, 12 and 18 at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

