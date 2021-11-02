Win Stuff
New giraffe feeding platform opens at Hattiesburg Zoo

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever wanted to feed a giraffe? That is an opportunity that is now available to you here in the Pine Belt.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Duhon family, the ribbon was cut on the new feeding platform named, Mjumbe Wa Mungu, which in Swahili translates to ‘Messenger of God.’

“This experience, not only is it going to help educate people, it is also going to expand how we are better able to serve our guests, by offering something that is very unique to this area,” said Hattiesburg Zoo’s Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, Jeremy Cumpton. “We are hoping it is going to bring in the people from outside of Hattiesburg, and also while they are here, they might come by and get some dole whip or they go into town and stop at one of our local restaurants.”

Starting Nov. 2, tickets will be available for people to feed the giraffes. Tickets are $5 apiece and only 15 tickets will be sold a day. You must pay for park admission as well.

Feeding will take place at 2 p.m. every day the zoo is open, and children under two do not have to pay but must be held the whole time.

