MSDH: 455 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported on Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that more than 450 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 455 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Monday.

Thirty-one new deaths were also reported, including fourteen between Oct. 2 and Nov. 1. Seventeen deaths were found in a review of death certificates between Dec. 10, 2020, and Oct. 28, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 505,266 and 10,129, respectively.

Around 14 new cases were reported in the Pine Belt. One death was reported in Covington County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,421 COVID-19 cases and 1,030 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,306 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,539 cases, 253 deaths

Jasper: 3,371 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,923 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,547 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,239 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,084 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,412 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,017,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,379,333 people fully vaccinated.

MSDH provides free vaccinations at county health departments and special community locations for anyone 12 years of age or older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

