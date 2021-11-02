Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Marcus Dupree responds to TANF scandal through his attorney

Dupree’s attorney says he is ready and willing to assist law enforcement in holding wrongdoers accountable
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This exclusive in the ongoing investigation into misspent TANF money.

One of the high profile names mentioned by both State Auditor Shad White and the Mississippi Department of Human Services in the scandal has been Marcus Dupree. Dupree is responding through his attorney.

Dupree, who was a standout football player, has been asked to repay thousands of dollars paid to him and his foundation.

Demands have been issued by the State Auditor’s Office and Dupree is listed among the group that will receive civil demands from the Mississippi Department of Human Services for receiving money meant for the poor in this state.

A letter dated October 29th was sent to State Auditor Shad White by Dupree's attorney.
A letter dated October 29th was sent to State Auditor Shad White by Dupree's attorney.(WLBT)

In a letter to White, his attorney says Dupree nor his foundation will be making any payment in response to the demand.

In the letter dated October 29th, Matt Eichelberger says, quote, “Mr. Dupree earned the money he was paid, and he never had any reason to believe the money was being improperly spent by state officials.”

He adds, “You are or should be aware that Mr. Dupree always did exactly what was asked of him, and that any statement to the contrary is false and defamatory.”

The attorney also asks the State Auditor to issue a statement clearing Dupree of any wrongdoing.

The letter states Dupree is and has always been ready and willing to assist law enforcement in holding wrongdoers accountable.

Marcus Dupree responds to TANF scandal through his attorney
Marcus Dupree responds to TANF scandal through his attorney(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Hattiesburg police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Hattiesburg woman.
HPD investigating possible hit-and-run
Hattiesburg police charged 20-year-old Blaine Bridges in an ongoing burglary investigation.
Hattiesburg man charged in Sunday burglary
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win

Latest News

6pm Headlines 11/1
6pm Headlines 11/1
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
10pm Headlines 11/1
10pm Headlines 11/1
.
VisitHATTIESBURG wins 3 statewide tourism awards