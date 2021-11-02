JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This exclusive in the ongoing investigation into misspent TANF money.

One of the high profile names mentioned by both State Auditor Shad White and the Mississippi Department of Human Services in the scandal has been Marcus Dupree. Dupree is responding through his attorney.

Dupree, who was a standout football player, has been asked to repay thousands of dollars paid to him and his foundation.

Demands have been issued by the State Auditor’s Office and Dupree is listed among the group that will receive civil demands from the Mississippi Department of Human Services for receiving money meant for the poor in this state.

A letter dated October 29th was sent to State Auditor Shad White by Dupree's attorney. (WLBT)

In a letter to White, his attorney says Dupree nor his foundation will be making any payment in response to the demand.

In the letter dated October 29th, Matt Eichelberger says, quote, “Mr. Dupree earned the money he was paid, and he never had any reason to believe the money was being improperly spent by state officials.”

He adds, “You are or should be aware that Mr. Dupree always did exactly what was asked of him, and that any statement to the contrary is false and defamatory.”

The attorney also asks the State Auditor to issue a statement clearing Dupree of any wrongdoing.

The letter states Dupree is and has always been ready and willing to assist law enforcement in holding wrongdoers accountable.

Marcus Dupree responds to TANF scandal through his attorney (WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.