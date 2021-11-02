Win Stuff
Laurel man accused of residential burglary

Thirty-five-year-old Jermaine Ross is accused of a residential burglary in the Hebron community.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a wanted man Tuesday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old Jermaine Ross is accused of a residential burglary in the Hebron community of Joens County.

He was booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Ross is pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. His bond has not yet been set.

