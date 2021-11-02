Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Kermit Davis agrees to new four-year contract with Ole Miss

FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA...
FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., in this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo. Davis is hoping a different style leads to more points, more possessions and more wins. The Rebels relied heavily on defense last season with one of the Southeastern Conference's stingiest and lowest scoring teams. The formula was only good enough for a 16-12 record and NIT berth. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens.

Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the deal on Tuesday. Ole Miss didn’t release details of the contract.

Davis has led the Rebels to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons. The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.

Davis originally signed a four-year contract that paid a base salary of $2.5 million annually when he was hired in 2018.

He received a new deal in March 2019.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King
CCSO looking for couple in murder investigation
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

Lafayette Stribling
Former MVSU and Tougaloo coach Lafayette Stribling dies, age 87
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall saw his team drop its sixth...
MTSU uses turnovers to seize 35-10 win over USM
Mason Hunt and his Golden Eagle teammates will visit Middle Tennessee State University at 2:30...
USM looking to top MTSU for 1st time
Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP. earlier this season.
USM football hits the road after off week