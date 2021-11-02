HPD investigating West 7th Street shooting after one person shot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is currently being treated for injuries after being shot Tuesday evening in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of West 7th Street around 3:45 p.m.

A short time afterward, officers were told that a victim arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

As the investigation went, according to Moore, it was learned that the shooting was the result of an argument and physical altercation.

Moore says more details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.