Hattiesburg detective honored with “Champion for Children” award by Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Centers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, Hattiesburg Police Detective LaShaunda Buckhalter prepared for a regular day of work. But, she got a surprise and exciting news from co-workers when she arrived.

Buckhalter, known to her friends as Bucky, didn’t know she was selected as one of the two annual ‘Champions for Children.” The award is a state-wide honor from the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi.

“Well, I was told I had a forensic interview on a case out of Georgia. So I was trying to get here and then I’m prepping for something else...,” admits Buckhalter.

Buckhalter works a lot with the Hattiesburg Kid’s Hub Child Advocacy Center on HPD cases. Her co-workers say her dedication to coming to forensic interviews for kids who are victims is one of the reasons they nominated her for the award.

Didi Ellis is the Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Kid’s Hub. She’s been working in the field of child advocacy for seven years.

“Specifically for kids here, we serve over 500 kids a year. Over 47% of our cases come out of Forrest County. And so of the 250 plus cases that we have at Forest County, half of those belong to the jurisdiction of the Hattiesburg police department. So we see Bucky a lot,” says Ellis.

Ellis explains that a forensic interview is a one-time recorded discussion with a child victim to having them tell their experience.

“So those reports originally come in to law enforcement and or Child Protection Services and then that’s where we get our referrals from is from those investigative agencies. The work that we do is only possible through that collaboration with investigative agencies, prosecuting agencies and then service providers. If we just provide forensic interviews to kids, we know a lot about what happened to kids, but we can’t really do anything with that. And so that collaboration is key,” explains Ellis.

She says that Buckhalter is consistent when it comes to supporting the kids through the process and fighting for their best interests.

“So the work on these child abuse cases is hard, and a lot of times, folks, that’s not their favorite. It’s not really the cases that they want to work. And so what stands out to me about Bucky is that so many of our cases belong to HPD. And she is faithful to consistently attend these forensic interviews,” Ellis says.

Lamar and Forrest County partners, Hattiesburg PD officers, advocacy center staff and DEA prosecutors came to surprise Buckhalter and thank her for her work.

At the end of the day, Buckhalter says she’s just doing her job and is honored by the surprise.

“I just find it important because, at the end of the day, kids don’t have a voice for themselves. So somebody has to be delegated to have a voice for them. And why not be somebody that has experience with stuff that they deal with and things of that nature? So I’m speaking for the kids,” says Buckhalter.

