Gas prices most likely to keep rising, according to AAA

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There are many things to be thankful for this holiday season, but your wallet may not be so thankful for the price of gas.

As of today, Nov. 2, Mississippi is seeing the highest average gas prices per gallon that it has seen in nearly a decade.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Magnolia State now is $3.10, according to the American Automobile Association.

This mark is a 71% increase from the average gallon of gas a year ago, which cost $1.81. Also, AAA does not see an end to $3 gallons any time soon.

“This time of the year, November, we usually see some prices going down at the gas pump, then we start seeing some of the lower prices of the year starting in January or February. It doesn’t look like this is going to be one of those years,” said AAA spokesman Donald Redman. “We are again, at prices we haven’t seen in almost 7 years in Mississippi. We aren’t looking to get a big break at the pump anytime soon.”

Redman says that we are seeing a high increase due to the price of crude oil. According to Redman, the price of crude oil has increased by nearly $20 a barrel in the last few months.

“You are seeing an increase in demand, but not seeing these oil-producing countries opening up to meet these demands,” says Redman. “That’s what is keeping that price up towards $83-$84 a barrel.”

Though it is not ideal, it is time to get comfortable with these prices, for it seems they are here to stay for the near future.

If you are planning on traveling by car this holiday season, Redman says to consider taking your most fuel-efficient vehicle. Also, he states that making sure your tires are aired up will save you some fuel efficiency as well.

