COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people of interest.

Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King, both of Collins, are wanted in question for murder.

Photo: L to R, Joshua Pearson and Desmarie King (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information of their whereabouts, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

