Car catches fire on Hwy. 11 in Jones Co.

No one was in the car when the fire started.
By Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car was fully engulfed in flames on the side of U.S. Highway 11 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitness Jennifer Roper, the driver of the car pull over on the west side of the roadway across from her husband’s repair shop.

The driver, Petal resident Isaiah Mitchell, said his Pontiac Grand Prix was running hot, so he stopped to ask Roper if he could get some water to cool off the engine.

After Roper noticed that the car was letting out a lot of smoke, the two walked across the roadway before the car caught on fire. No one was in the car when the fire started.

Jones County Volunteer Fire Departments arrived on the scene around 15 minutes after the fire was reported, said Mitchell. The fire was then quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

