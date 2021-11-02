Camp Shelby gets national resource conservation award

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby and the Mississippi National Guard’s Environmental Team have been recognized by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service for leadership in resource conservation.

Mississippi National Guard officials received the Military Conservation Partner Award on Tuesday.

It’s the 17th year the award has been presented.

Camp Shelby is only the third National Guard installation to receive the honor.

Camp Shelby was recognized for forest management and its efforts to protect threatened or endangered wildlife.

