Businesses react to Hattiesburg’s downtown roundabout construction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently paved Hardy Street is getting another upgrade. Construction on the roundabout is underway near downtown.

Business owners in the area say they have both concerns and hopes for the project.

Shawn Lowrey of Lowrey and Fortner says he is excited to see the roundabout project become the entryway to downtown.

“That was a terrible intersection, I mean a terrible intersection,” Lowrey says. “It’s got five or six entrances into it. It never made any sense, and people will get used to it. Roundabouts aren’t that complicated. I’ve looked at the plans. It’s not going to cause any kind of disruptions for us.”

But the construction concerns owners and customers at Bucko’s Cleaners. Roadwork impacts the main entrance to its parking lot.

Roberta Carter is a longtime Hattiesburg resident and Bucko’s customer who says she wishes there was more notice and consulting with people in the area before the construction started.

“I was very concerned because I had no idea that the construction was going on and I had to park at the library. While being in picking up, other patrons came in that are long-time patrons as well and they were concerned because they had no idea the construction was going on. They had to find a way to come in. They were coming in from the side of the building,” says Carter.

The city has been workshopping the roundabout design since 2017. Now, a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant will fund this $1.8 million project.

Construction began Wednesday, Oct. 27, and is expected to finish in May of 2022.

City Engineer Lamar Rutland encourages people to drive through the area carefully these next few months.

“Just drive safely with our construction crews. That’s a beautification project in our city as well. It’s going to improve traffic as well, so just drive safely and drive cautious around the construction,” Rutland says.

The city doesn’t expect to have to make road closures until the very end of the project. They will communicate those directly to property owners as well as through social media and announcements.

