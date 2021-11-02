Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Law enforcement is investigating an early-morning Saturday shooting that left one woman dead...
3 arrested in connection to Lumberton shooting Saturday that left 1 woman dead, another wounded
Hattiesburg police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Hattiesburg woman.
HPD investigating possible hit-and-run
Witnesses say two people were shot Oct. 23 in this parking lot during a teen party.
Mobile-Bouie residents demand answers in teen shootings
A kitchen fire started by a cooking accident had Hattiesburg firefighters hurrying to the 200...
Cooking accident leads to serious kitchen fire

Latest News

6pm Headlines 11/1
6pm Headlines 11/1
10pm Headlines 11/1
10pm Headlines 11/1
.
VisitHATTIESBURG wins 3 statewide tourism awards
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead