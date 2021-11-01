Willow Pointe Church holds Fall Fest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The ghouls and goblins were kept at bay from the Willow Pointe Church as its parishioners celebrated Halloween with their Fall Festival, this year in person.

Hayrides, trunk or treating, free food and candy highlighted the return of the Fall Fest.

“Folks are coming in,” aid Tim Glaze, a pastor at the church. “We still do the social distancing, and we respect people who want to come over and wear a mask, but we are having a good time.

“Worship has gone well, and folks are slowly trickling back in. It is great, and we thank God for that.”

Many of the members of the church said that the turnout this year has been substantially better than last year’s drive-up event.

Glaze says there is nothing that compares to seeing everyone coming together again.

“Seeing the kids laughing and having a good time, remembering that part of our mission is connecting with the community and sharing the love of Jesus as we can,” Glaze said. “Being friends and connecting with folks, yeah, it is exciting.”

