Warm and Sunny today with some colder weather by this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s. Today is going to be really nice! Skies will be sunny all day long with highs topping out into the mid 70s for this afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week. Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will move in late in the afternoon.

A cold front will move in on Thursday, giving us a decent chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will tumble behind the front with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Friday and this weekend will be sunny and cool!! Highs will be in the low 60s for Friday and Saturday. We’ll likely see our first 30s of the season on Saturday morning as lows bottom out into the upper 30s!!

