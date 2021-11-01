Win Stuff
Southern Pines animal shelter hosts 5th annual Barktoberfest

The fifth annual Barktoberfestwas held at Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Don’t give chocolate to dogs.

Instead, people came to Southern Pines Animal Shelter to get some chocolate of their own and meet some pets were available for adoption during the fifth annual “Barktoberfest.”

“We have done this event for the last five years,” Southern Pines Development Manager Dani Snell said. “It is just a really fun family event where we have trunk or treating and we have games, craft tables and food.

“We are just excited to see everyone down here (Sunday).”

A costume contest attracted both humans and their furry friends. Free popcorn, candy and puppacinos also were part of the free gifts available for attendees.

