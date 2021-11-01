Win Stuff
Paving project underway on Old Schoolhouse Road in Jones Co.

The $50,000 project in District 4 will improve nearly a mile stretch of the road.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Nov. 1, work crews were out on Old Schoolhouse Road in Jones County putting down new asphalt.

The $50,000 project in District 4 will improve nearly a mile stretch of the road.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through a work zone.

This is one of several road projects taking place in Jones County.

Plans are in the works for Lillie Lane and Joycelyn Drive to be repaved in the near future.

