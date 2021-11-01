Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

New York gun law in the crosshairs at the Supreme Court

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will review its first gun case in a decade when justices set their sights on a 108-year-old New York concealed carry restriction.

To legally carry a concealed handgun In New York, you have to prove doing so is necessary for your safety.

Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and a pair of his members argue the right to bear arms doesn’t end at your front door. Their case will be heard by the Supreme Court Wednesday.

“What New York State is doing is unconstitutional,” King said in a recent interview.

Other than violent felons, King would not say who should not be allowed to carry, brushing aside concerns that more guns in public spaces might lead to more violence.

“Maybe it’s time to see what happens if the average man has the ability to protect himself,” he said.

Seven states have laws like New York’s. Even if the justices limit their decision to just this case, legal experts on both sides of the question expect policymakers across the country to take notice and tailor their laws.

More than 80 groups submitted their own arguments to the court, including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“This is about the future of our country and our safety,” said Brady President Kris Brown.

Brown saud background checks and firearm licensing are the best tools governments have to prevent gun death and injury. She argued the second amendment must be balanced with every other promise in the constitution.

“All Americans deserve to live safely, securely, have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she said.

While there’s no shortage of legal arguments in this case, there are relatively few previous Supreme Court rulings for guidance.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Law enforcement is investigating an early-morning Saturday shooting that left one woman dead...
3 arrested in connection to Lumberton shooting Saturday that left 1 woman dead, another wounded
Witnesses say two people were shot Oct. 23 in this parking lot during a teen party.
Mobile-Bouie residents demand answers in teen shootings
Hattiesburg police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Hattiesburg woman.
HPD investigating possible hit-and-run
A kitchen fire started by a cooking accident had Hattiesburg firefighters hurrying to the 200...
Cooking accident leads to serious kitchen fire

Latest News

Mississippi State Sen. Brice Wiggins announces he's running for Congress.
State senator announces campaign for 4th Congressional District seat
State Senator Brice Wiggins joins six other Republicans in a bid to unseat Rep. Steven Palazzo...
Jackson County senator announces campaign for U.S. Congress
State Auditor Shad White speaks at meeting in Lamar County.
State Auditor Shad White speaks in Lamar County
Southern Sky is planning a state-of-the-art facility to grow medical marijuana in Madison County.
‘It becomes a business risk’ | Delays in special session driving up costs for medical marijuana growers
Local liquor store owners are watching the legislators closely as their decision will greatly...
Still no solution for questions about Mississippi’s ABC structure