Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association lifts boil water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association has lifted the boil water notice for 400 customers.

The water association issued the notice on Thursday for customers who live south of Hudson Morris and east of Gates Road. This includes those on Riley Road and Delany Robbins Road as well as any customers who experienced low water pressure or water loss.

The notice was lifted on Monday morning.

Water line repair was the cause of the notice.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

