MSDH: 493 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported on Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that more than 400 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Monday that 493 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Sunday.

Twenty-three new deaths were also reported, including five between Aug. 18 and Oct. 29. Eighteen deaths were also found in a review of death certificates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 25.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 504,811 and 10,098, respectively.

Around 33 new cases and zero deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,407 COVID-19 cases and 1,029 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,305 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,536 cases, 253 deaths

Jasper: 3,368 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,920 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,546 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,239 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,081 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,412 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 486,126 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,010,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,377,363 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

